Ed Sheeran is one of today’s most successful musicians but there was a time he thought about giving it all up.

The singer told SiriusXM Hits 1 recently that he considered being a stay-at-home dad after the huge success of his 2017 Divide album and the stadium tour that followed, which earned him around $776 million.

Sheeran, who welcomed baby daughter Lyra in September 2020 with wife Cherry Seaborn, remembered standing on the stage in Ipswich on the last night of the tour in late August 2019 and thinking, “I’m 28 and, like, I don’t know what to do now. I’ve kind of, like, chased and chased and chased and chased and got to this thing, and then in my year off I was kind of searching for, like, who I was.”

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Names 3 Artists To Watch Out For When Releasing An Album

He then realized that music was who he is “entirely,” but remembered thinking when Lyra was born: “Right, that’s it… this is me I’m just gonna be a dad. I’m not gonna play music anymore.”

Sheeran felt “really sad” and “directionless”: “Then I was suddenly, like, it is more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have work ethic and her parents love working hard and love creating and enjoy their jobs.

“And seeing that rather than, like, looking at your dad as technically unemployed.”

Sheeran also spoke about how talented Olivia Rodrigo is during the interview. See more in the clip below.