While puzzles, baking, and TV binging became pandemic staples for many in 2020, Lego was the obsession for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 31, joined WSJ. for their popular series “My Monday Morning” and admitted he and Turner actually started to “argue” over their new hobby.

“I got very into Lego building,” he admitted. “My wife and I probably built 10 monstrous Legos. It was also quite funny because I was super-focused on helping her but then I was getting easily distracted and playing Fortnite. At first, we argued about it and then it was like, she loves her organization and it’s completely different from the way I would build it: ‘You do you; I’ll be here for support.'”

He added, “So then I became moral support; I’ll make the cocktails for us. We built the Batmobile; we built Harry Potter [Wizarding] World.”

Jonas also focused on health and fitness during the pandemic.

“I have a trainer I like to work with, Matt Blank,” he said. “I also built a little go-to workout that I try to do now at least once a week.”

He continued, “I always try to start my day with a green smoothie with tons of healthy veggies and probiotics. And then I try to fill myself up; sometimes it can be overnight oats or even just egg whites—pretty healthy stuff.”

Between Lego and workouts, Jonas and the “Game Of Thrones” actress, 35, welcomed a baby girl Willa.