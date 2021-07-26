Click to share this via email

Mila Kunis made a cute appearance in her other half Ashton Kutcher’s Instagram video this week.

In the video, Kutcher posed Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, who got involved with cryptocurrency early in its development, showbiz-related questions.

Buterin was asked to name a cast member from “90210”; his answer caused Kunis to laugh uncontrollably on the sofa.

Kutcher also asked Kunis, referencing her new NFT series, what a stoner cat is, to which she replied: “The greatest NFT ever made.”

Buterin quipped, “It’s a cat that beats scissor cat but loses to paper cat.”

This isn’t Kutcher’s first “Krypto With Kunis” clip he has shared. He has previously questioned his wife of six years on such topics as crypto and decentralization.

See more in the clip below.