Brittany Cartwright is proud of her post-pregnancy body.

Over the weekend, the “Vanderpump Rules” alum took to her Instagram Stories to clap back at people commenting that she looked pregnant at a recent red carpet event.

RELATED: Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Share Look Inside Their Luxurious Home On ‘Open House’

“I keep seeing the comments that I look pregnant here,” she wrote alongside a photo with husband Jay Taylor from the “Midnight in the Switchgrass” premiere. “Well guess what? I probably do – I just had a baby 3 months ago and my body is healing and I’m working hard to get back in shape.”

Cartwright added, “Every body is different, every pregnancy is different. I’m so proud of this body, it gave me the best blessing I could ever imagine & on top of it all, I felt great this night.”

The realty star and her husband welcomed son Cruz in April of this year.

RELATED: Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding In A Kentucky Castle Included Food From Hooters

She followed up her post with a video on her way to a workout, writing, “On my way to @sculptedbymegan so she can kick my a**.”

Another clip showed her mid-workout, with her trainer saying in the background, “This is for the haters, you just wait. You fired two Kentucky girls up, that’s where you went wrong!”

Cartwright responds, “Mama’s coming back, Mama’s got this!”