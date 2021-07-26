Before they were BFFs on “Sex And The City”, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon played sisters in the television movie, “My Body, My Child”.

The “SATC” fan account @everyoutfitonsatc (Every Outfit On ‘Sex And The City) shared a sweet throwback image of the actresses, writing, “Be nice to your colleagues, people. You may still be working with them 39 years later…”

Parker and Nixon landed the role in “My Body, My Child” in 1982, 16 years before “Sex And The City”, and played the daughters of Vanessa Redgrave.

Soon after the post was shared this week, fans hit the comment section in disbelief that the pair were co-stars once before,”This has literally blown my mind 🤯,” one fan wrote.

“Mind: Blown,” another added.

Just days after the photo resurfaced, Nixon and SJP were spotted filming HBO Max’s highly anticipated “Sex And The City” reboot, “And Just Like That…”

Parker, who plays wrier-turned-podcaster Carrie Bradshaw on the series, wore a Claude Montana panelled linen jumpsuit while carrying two bags and sporting a stylish hat.

Nixon, who stars as lawyer Miranda Hobbes on the show, was spotted in a multicoloured tie-dyed Dries Van Noten frock.

“Sex And The City” originally aired between 1998 to 2004 and also starred Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones. Davis is also returning to the series while Cattrall will not.

“And Just Like That…” is expected to premiere later this year.