Ciara and Russell Wilson went all out to celebrate their son Win’s first birthday over the weekend.

The pair threw an adorable “rookie of the year”-themed party, with Ciara sharing a clip of the family – including her son Future, 7, and daughter Sienna Princess, 4 – singing “Happy Birthday” to the little one.

They all wore matching baseball jerseys with “Rookie 1” on them and their names on the back.

Other photos showed the ridiculously cute tot trying to walk, as well as Ciara showing off her sporty ensemble.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Wilson also posted a boomerang and some videos from the party.

The proud mom and dad previously shared sweet birthday messages to social media, for their youngest child on Friday.