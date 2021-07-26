Ciara and Russell Wilson went all out to celebrate their son Win’s first birthday over the weekend.
The pair threw an adorable “rookie of the year”-themed party, with Ciara sharing a clip of the family – including her son Future, 7, and daughter Sienna Princess, 4 – singing “Happy Birthday” to the little one.
They all wore matching baseball jerseys with “Rookie 1” on them and their names on the back.
RELATED: Fans React As Ciara & Russell Wilson Recreate Princess Diana & Prince Charles Venice Pictures
Other photos showed the ridiculously cute tot trying to walk, as well as Ciara showing off her sporty ensemble.
RELATED: Ciara Returns To Her Pre-Baby Weight After Shedding 39 Pounds: ‘I’m So Proud Of Myself’
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Wilson also posted a boomerang and some videos from the party.
The proud mom and dad previously shared sweet birthday messages to social media, for their youngest child on Friday.