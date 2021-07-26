Shakira’s new single “Don’t Wait Up” is a must-add to your summer playlist.

While exclusively chatting with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante, the Latin queen revealed how the song’s message has influenced her own life with her soccer superstar partner Gerard Piqué.

“You know, you got to keep the men on their toes. That’s a reality. Yeah, I think that the song depicts that sentiment quite well,” said Shakira.

However, when it comes to getting opinions on her new music, the 44-year-old revealed that her longtime partner is not necessarily her go-to.

“I have an amazing team of women who worked with me by my side for quite a few years,” she shared.

“Then I ask my husband, who has no idea about anything related to my business. He doesn’t understand videos very well. He’s like, ‘OK, I don’t understand what videos are for! It has nothing to do with the song!” I’m like, ‘OK, you know what, let’s not discuss this right now!'”

Although she doesn’t always know why she asks Piqué for his thoughts on her new material, Shakira did admit, “It’s my family, I always like to ask him what he thinks.”

As for her two sons Milan and Sasha, Shakira said that she thinks they definitely “appreciate my music.”

“I don’t make them listen to my music. I try to avoid playing my own music in my house,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer revealed.

“I try to give them as much normalcy as I can. I can’t deny they can’t escape the reality that I’m a public person, as well as their dad. But we try to provide as much normalcy as we can, and live really as very simple people.”

Check out our full interview with Shakira below.