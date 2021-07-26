LeVar Burton is ready to join the “Jeopardy!” family full-time.

Leading up to his televised debut as “Jeopardy!” guest host, the “Reading Rainbow” icon joined Tamron Hall on Global’s “Tamron Hall Show” and opened up about what it was like to host the beloved game show.

“I will be honest with you, it was the scariest thing ever… I am not lying,” he admitted to Hall. “It was petrifying.”

Adding, “Alex made that job look so easy and believe me, it is not.”

And while Burton isn’t making his official debut until Monday night, fans on Twitter have been begging producers to give the “Star Trek” alum the full-time gig.

“It was brought to my attention on Twitter, that there was this petition and people were signing it in droves,” Burton said of the online petition. “It started off kind of slowly and then it just started picking up momentum and by the time ‘Jeopardy!’ producers reached out there were over 250,000 signatures on this thing. Which is crazy!”

But to Burton, he thinks “Jeopardy!” could be his calling, “I think having the job of hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ Feels like a natural progression. It encompasses almost everything that I’ve been about for the last 45 years of my career.”

He added, “It just seems like a good fit for me.”

Burton is the latest celebrity to guest host the series, Savannah Guthrie, Aaron Rogers and more have filled in following the death of Alex Trebek.

The longtime host died last year after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

