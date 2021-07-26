The last episode of “Good Witch” also gave fans a first.

On Sunday night, the Hallmark series aired its season finale, and to the delight of many, it featured a same-sex kiss between characters Joy (Kat Barrell) and Zoey (Kyana Teresa).

The characters have long been the first LGBTQ+ couple on the network, but the scene marked the first ever same-sex kiss in a Hallmark series.

The milestone comes after Hallmark Channel aired its first same-sex kiss in a holiday movie with 2020’s “The Christmas House”, starring Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder.

Hallmark has made an effort to diversify its original programming after years of criticism, including over their 2019 decision to pull a commercial featuring a kiss between two brides. The network later apologized and reversed the decision.

“Good Witch” began life as a made-for-TV movie in 2008, spawning seven sequels, and eventually a series, which began airing in 2015, lasting for seven seasons.