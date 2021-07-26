Jamie Lynn Spears is attempting to clear the air.

The “Zoey 101” alum, 30, took to Instagram on Monday to refute a report that claimed a Florida penthouse condominium, where Jamie Lynn and her family frequent, was purchased through a trust that sister Britney Spears has owned since 2000.

In her post, Jamie Lynn wrote, “I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations at the Ritz anyway.”

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Says Sister Britney Sent Her Daughters A Box Of Toys

Adding, “Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin’.”

But shortly after sharing the post, Internet sleuths found a tweet from the singer from 2015, which tells a different story.

During an online Q&A session with followers, Jamie Lynn revealed, “We have a condo in Destin, Florida and it’s the best getaway!”

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears’ Memoir Details Were ‘Erroneously Released Online’

.@Tomahawk197 We have a condo is Destin, Florida and it's the best getaway! #AskJLS — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) February 6, 2015

Jamie Lynn and her relationship with Britney has been a topic of online chatter in the weeks following the music icon’s move to adjust her conservatorship.

Just last week, Britney called out her family including Jamie Lynn by writing, “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!”

“My so-called support system hurt me deeply,” the singer continued, referring to Jamie Lynn’s surprise appearance at the Radio Disney Music Awards and performed “Till the World Ends” to celebrate Britney’s Icon Award. “This conservatorship killed my dreams… so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill… yet people still try!”