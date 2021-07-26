Lea Michele is paying a sweet tribute to her 11-month-old son with next musical project.

The “Glee” star and husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child, Ever Leo, last year.

Michele took to Instagram on Monday to announce that a special album of lullaby covers is currently in the works.

The new mom sings an acoustic version of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” in the adorable clip, which also features her baby boy.

“I’m so excited to share with you all this special album, FOREVER, that means so much to me,❤️” she wrote in the caption.

The title is a play on words as the album is dedicated to little Ever.

Songs from Kacey Musgraves and Christina Perri will also appear on the record.

“As an artist, I’ve always loved the idea of making a lullaby album, but throughout my pregnancy and this year with my baby, that passion has grown even more,” said 34-year-old stars in an interview with People. “I had a very intense pregnancy as I’ve spoken about publicly and that’s when I started to use music to help calm my baby inside of me, to let him know that even though I might be very scared, and there may be a lot that’s unknown, but no matter what that he was going to be OK and that we were OK.”

She added, “I’ve taken pop songs I love by artists like Kacey Musgraves and Christina Perri and reimagined them to become soothing lullabies. But it’s not just for parents — it’s also for anyone who needs a moment in their day just to breathe.”