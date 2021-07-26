Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Whitney Way Thore wants her followers to start focusing on something other than her body.

The “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” star took to Instagram to share some fun pool snaps over the weekend.

Not long afterwards, the 37-year-old dancer returned to the social media platform once again to call out followers who felt the need to comment on her weight.

RELATED: ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Whitney Thore Engaged To Boyfriend

“You still haven’t lost any weight, huh?” asked one person.

RELATED: ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Whitney Way Thore Confirms Chase Severino Split, Reveals He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

“Girl u lost weight! Looking good,” said another.

“This — on everything I post, always,” wrote Thore. “So tired of it, exhausted by it, annoyed with it.”

The reality TV personality added, “Can we please find something else to talk about? Suggest good topics in the comments.”

RELATED: Whitney Way Thore Responds After Being Criticized For Calling Herself Fat: ‘I Don’t Need A Euphemism’

In comments underneath the post, Thore’s loyal fans suggested everything from puzzles to “how brilliant your smile is.”