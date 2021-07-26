Britney Spears knows who she wants to replace her father as the conservator of her estate. In new court docs obtained by ET, Britney’s lawyers requested that Jamie Spears be removed as conservator, and that Jason Rubin, a CPA, be given the job.

“Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance,” the docs read, before referencing the court’s recent decision to allow Britney to pick her own lawyer.

“Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court’s recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination,” the docs read.

The docs, which list the singer’s cash assets at $2,730,454.15 and her non-cash assets at $54,666,398.21, additionally request that Rubin be given authority to manage Britney’s estate and real estate, as well as make health care decisions.

The former tasks are currently held by Jamie, while the latter one falls to Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of Britney’s person. Montgomery’s temporary conservatorship over Britney was recently extended to Oct. 8.

Per his website, Rubin is has been practicing as a forensic accountant since 1993, and has experience with complex civil litigation and trust portfolios.

After being allowed to hire her own attorney, Britney took to Instagram to celebrate being able to drive alone for the first time in a while, something that was disallowed shortly after she was put under the conservatorship 13 years ago.

The positive outlook came after Britney’s explosive two statements to the court against her continued conservatorship, the first in June, and the second the next month.

