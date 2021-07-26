Kanye West’s rep is promising an Aug. 6 release date for Donda.

After a bit of confusion from West surrounding the highly anticipated album, a rep for the rapper confirmed the release date to Variety.

Donda was first announced in 2019, but it was quickly put on hold. It was suddenly revived earlier this month and then bumped again when West hosted a listening session for the album in Las Vegas on July 17.

Last Thursday he hosted another session at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Arena with a planned album drop that night. The Livestream was even released by Apple Music, but the record failed to be released. Unofficial sources say that West was doing further work on the album.

West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, were there in the audience to support. Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian was also spotted walking into the venue in Atlanta.

The planned July 23 release was originally confirmed by his label Def Jam. But it’s not the first time West has unexpectedly changed the rollout, in fact Donda and the 2018 album Yandhi are among several announced-but-unreleased albums. Even his 2016 release, Life Of Pablo, was released then rerecorded months later.

Donda, which is named after his beloved mother, who died suddenly in 2007, features guest appearances from Jay-Z and is rumoured to also feature Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Playboy Carti, Baby Keem, Don Toliver, Roddy Ricch among others.