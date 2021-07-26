Click to share this via email

The action-packed first trailer for “Departure” season 2 just landed.

The late Christopher Plummer stars in the series’ second season, which focuses on a suspiciously derailed train. The first season involved the mysterious disappearance of an airplane.

In S2, TSIB investigator Kendra Malley is recruited to investigate the derailment of a high-speed train in rural Michigan, whilst travelling between Toronto and Chicago.

Plummer plays Kendra’s mentor, Howard Lawson.

Kris Holden-Ried, Mark Rendall AND Florence Ordesh will reprise their season 1 roles, while Jason O’Mara (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Donal Logue (“Gotham”), Dion Johnstone (“Sweet Magnolias”) and David Hewlett (“Clarice”) join the cast.

