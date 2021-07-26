Kathy Griffin is standing up for her natural curls.

The 60-year-old comedian took to Instagram over the weekend to address mean comments about her fiery locks.

“Alright, I’m making this video because I’ve been getting some social media hate because of my curly hair,” the former “Fashion Police” star began. “A lot of, ‘Girl, you’ve got to get rid of that hair.’ A lot of, ‘Girl, we don’t like your hair like that.’ Well, this is how my hair grows out of my head. It always has and it always will. I’m a … curly-haired, red-headed lady.”

Holding back tears, Griffin added, “I’m not saying my days of blowouts are over. I’m just asking you to accept me for my curly-haired self.”

“GORGEOUS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote Debra Messing, while sharing some support for her fellow red headed actress in the comments.

“LOVE LOVE LOVE your Flawless curls Kathy,” added a supportive fan.

“Im jealous of that hair,” said a second.