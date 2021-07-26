Jack Whitehall is opening up about his “Jungle Cruise” character.
The British comedian plays Lily’s (Emily Blunt) brother, McGregor, who comes out to Dwayne Johnson‘s character, Frank.
Whitehall discussed the importance of that particular scene during a red carpet interview with Variety.
Instead of using the word “gay”, McGregor tells Frank that he has ended three engagements because his “interests happily lay elsewhere.”
“I think it was a really well-written scene, and one that we certainly thought about and talked about,” said the 33-year-old star.
“I hope that it’s a scene that audiences enjoy … I certainly felt at the time that I was proud of the work that we’d done.”
“Jungle Cruise” hits theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 30.