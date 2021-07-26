Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jack Whitehall is opening up about his “Jungle Cruise” character.

The British comedian plays Lily’s (Emily Blunt) brother, McGregor, who comes out to Dwayne Johnson‘s character, Frank.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Reveals Emily Blunt ‘Ghosted’ His Pitch For Her To Star In ‘Jungle Cruise’

Whitehall discussed the importance of that particular scene during a red carpet interview with Variety.

Instead of using the word “gay”, McGregor tells Frank that he has ended three engagements because his “interests happily lay elsewhere.”

RELATED: Livestream: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt And More Attend ‘Jungle Cruise’ Premiere

“I think it was a really well-written scene, and one that we certainly thought about and talked about,” said the 33-year-old star.

“I hope that it’s a scene that audiences enjoy … I certainly felt at the time that I was proud of the work that we’d done.”

RELATED: Stars Attend Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Jungle Cruise’

“Jungle Cruise” hits theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 30.