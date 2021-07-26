Tori Spelling is revealing how her teenager daughter got her “fire back” after being cruelly bullied.

Stella, 13, teamed up with Petite ‘n Pretty to take part in her first teen modelling shoot.

Proud mom Spelling took to Instagram to share the beautiful photos with her fans, while also telling Stella’s brave story.

“How Stella got her groove back… thx to @petitenpretty – Her 1st modeling shoot as a teen girl,” began the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star. “Stella is an amazing human. Heart of gold & always leads w/kindness. She’s innovative & creative and full of fire. Which is why as a mom it was so painful to see a young woman’s fire dimmed bc of bullying.”

The 48-year-old actress recalled how Stella was bullied in fifth grade but the “boy that bullied her and other girls & boys wasn’t stopped.” She also claimed that Stella was bullied by her own principal.

Spelling continued, “With Stella’s bullying came health issues. She developed headaches, stomachaches, panic attacks, & her asthma increased. Emotions can be pretty powerful & manifest into physical ailments. She missed a lot of school due to this. But, what did remain was her drive & passion for baking, cooking, & crafting.”

The mom of five said Stella’s principal would not allow her to take part in the “Master Chef” cooking competition unless she agreed to pull all of her children out of the school.

“I agreed in tears so Stella could do Master Chef,” she remembered. “Well, Stella WON!! I had never seen her confidence like I did that day! Her [fire] was back. That’s the lesson we should be teaching! To encourage our kids to find their individual passions & thrive!”

Spelling adds that “sadly, principal followed thru” and Stella “would never graduate with her class. I wish I’d had the strength to challenge them! Taken a note from 90210 ‘Stella McDermott Graduates!’ But, I didn’t. Power and $ won. But, thx to @petitenpretty Stella got her powerful & fulfilling ‘school’ moment! Her confidence now soaring!”

She concluded, “Your fire is back @stella_mcdermott08 You are a fierce female. So proud of U Buggy!”

Spelling also shares Liam, 14, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4, with husband Dean McDermot.