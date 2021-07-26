Lizzo is urging fans to keep their distance until COVID-19 is “over”.

The “Truth Hurts” singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a public service announcement amid the surge in delta variant cases across the U.S.

RELATED: Lizzo Corrects Paparazzo After They Misgender Demi Lovato

“I don’t care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me 6 feet,” said the Grammy winner in an Instagram Live. “This s**t is coming back. COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space.”

RELATED: Lizzo Shares Photos And Video From Wild Fourth Of July Yacht Party

“It’s not you! It’s me. I’m not trying to catch nothing. I don’t even want to catch feelings, bitch. You think I’m trying to catch COVID?”

As well as wanting to protect herself, Lizzo also shared concern for her loved ones and colleagues.

She continued, “Don’t think, ‘Oh she’s a celebrity, she thinks she’s all that.’ It’s not that booboo. You know what I think I am? Healthy. You know what I think I am? COVID-free. You know what I think I am? Full of vitamin D and vitamin C. You know what I think I am? Safe for my family and friends to be around, and my coworkers and teammates. That’s who I think I am. So if y’all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, don’t do it. Don’t do it.”

RELATED: PETA Names Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, Lizzo And More As Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities Of 2021

Noting the recent surge in cases, she added, “I ain’t trying to catch this motherf***ing virus that’s coming back. It got way too motherf***ing close…. And I don’t play that. I’m about to be rude. I’m nice, you know what I’m saying? But this virus gonna have me acting up, I’m gonna be mean.”

Lizzo concluded her message by encouraging fans to keep themselves safe.

“I love y’all, and I want y’all to be the same way. Protect yourselves. Wear your masks,” she said.