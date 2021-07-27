Ricky Gervais was left in “agony” after hurting his back during a recent run.

The 60-year-old comedian tweaked an existing problem while bending down to tie his shoelace.

“I’m in a bad way, went for a run at four, tied my shoe up and my back went, agony,” he explained during a Twitter Live session.

“Couldn’t walk, took me ages, I had only made it to the end of the street. It’s that thing when you are in agony and you can’t walk but you don’t want to look weird to anyone.”

The “Office” star was in so much pain that he wanted to “lie down and scream, ‘Get me a f*****g ambulance’.”

However, Gervais managed to get himself home to the care of his long-term girlfriend, Jane.

“I made it back, laid on the floor, took some naproxen which we have always got because the last time my back went that helped me relax it,” he continued. “Jane helps me get undressed, get into the shower, then getting dressed. Even with two of us, getting dressed was a bit of a chore.”

Gervais also pledged to be kinder to his back during his next string of live shows.

“Next tour after this one I’m doing it sitting down,” he added. “I’m changing the genre, it’s not stand up, it’s f***ing sit down.”