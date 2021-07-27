Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher aren’t clean freaks when it comes to their children.

The couple chatted to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman for the “Armchair Expert” podcast, revealing how they don’t believe in bathing their kids — Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and Dimitri Portwood, 4 — with soap every day.

Kunis and Kutcher made the comments as the group discussed how often they showered.

As Shepard insisted that Padman “should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day” and should instead wash with water, Kunis and Kutcher agreed.

“I can’t believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?” Padman asked, before Kunis said: “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.”

“But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day,” Kunis went on. “I wasn’t the parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

Shepard admitted that he and wife Kristen Bell used to bathe their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, every day as “part of a nighttime routine,” but that stopped as they got older.

“That’s how we feel about our children,” Kunis shared.

Kutcher added, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Kunis and Kutcher then said they didn’t use soap on their entire bodies every day, with Kutcher admitting: “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.”

Despite not washing their whole bodies every day, they do wash their faces.

“I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out,” Kutcher said, as Kunis added: “I wash [my face] twice a day.”