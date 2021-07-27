Lily Allen hit back at body-shamers on Instagram after sharing a video over the weekend.

The singer posted a clip of herself on the set of “The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan”. Some social media users responded to the post with comments on her weight.

One person said in the comments section, which has since been deleted: “Worried about you Lily. I feel like we’ve grown up together and I’ve never see you this thin.

“Your fans care about you, your health and we love you very much. Please take care dear,” the Daily Mail reported.

RELATED: Lily Allen Recalls How A Thought About Doing Heroin Led Her To Sobriety

Allen said in a since-deleted reply: “You’ve never seen me two years completely sober, not smoking and exercising every day.”

She told another social media user, “Seriously, where do you get off? You know NOTHING about me or my lifestyle. How dare you.”

ET Canada has reached out to the star’s rep for comment.

Allen, who has spoken openly about trying to lose weight in the past, as well as her struggles with drink and drugs, revealed she was 18 months sober in a social media post back in January.

RELATED: Lily Allen And David Harbour Married In Las Vegas By Elvis Impersonator

She shared on Instagram at the time: