Jennifer Lopez isn’t a fan of Ben Affleck’s huge back tattoo.

Affleck’s tat, which he had initially said was only for a role before confirming it was real in 2018, depicts a phoenix seemingly rising from the ashes.

A 2016 J.Lo interview on “Watch What Happens Live”, during which she pokes fun at the inking, has now resurfaced online.

At the time, Affleck was Lopez’s ex-fiancé; they have since got back together.

She said in the “Plead The Fifth” segment, “It’s awful! I would tell him… ‘What are you doing?'”

Lopez told host Andy Cohen, “His tattoos always have too many colours.

“They shouldn’t be so colourful, you know what I mean? They should be cooler, I don’t know.”

Lopez and Affleck met while filming 2002’s “Gigli”. They got engaged in 2002. They then called off the wedding in 2004.

The pair have since rekindled their romance after Lopez split from Alex Rodriguez earlier this year.