BTS are putting a spin on a ’90s classic.

Appearing on BBC Radio 1’s “Live Lounge” Tuesday, the K-pop superstars performed a cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ hit “I’ll Be Missing You”.

The song, which also featured the R&B group 112, also famously sampled the Police’s iconic hit “Every Breath You Take”, written by Sting.

Along with the original lyrics of the song, BTS added in their own Korean rap verses, making the track their own.

BTS also performed their own original hits “Permission to Dance” and “Dynamite” on the show.