Mena Suvari spoke about being sexually abused as a 12-year-old and her struggle with drugs in a candid new interview with “Good Morning America”.

The star, 42, who has been promoting her new memoir The Great Peace, said of dealing with the success of movies like 1999’s “American Pie” and “American Beauty” at such a young age: “I was just catapulted [into fame]. I didn’t even really know what fame was. It wasn’t something that I’d ever wanted for myself.”

She admitted she was living a double life, sharing: “I had all my stuff on the floor, I was living on the floor and then I’m going to this mega-million-dollar set, people are sprinkling rose petals on me.

“I had to perform because at the same time everyone wanted that from me.”

THIS MORNING ONLY ON @GMA: Mena Suvari one-on-one with @ABC's @JujuChangABC, sharing her personal battles with drug addiction and surviving sexual abuse. pic.twitter.com/0OkRxhyznX — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 27, 2021

Suvari talked about being sexually abused. It began when she was 12.

“It still affects me. A part of me died that day, for sure. You’re never the same. Then you live with the constant questioning of whether or not that really happened. And whether or not you’re entitled to consider it as such.”

Suvari then tried to numb the pain with drugs, including meth.

“You lose your mind on meth. You’re in a completely different zone. It was labelled as ‘the worst thing in the world, but it will make you feel like you can do absolutely anything.’

“I just thought, OK, I had nothing to lose, I felt.”

Now, Suvari is married to Mike Hope, whom she met in 2016 on the set of the Hallmark movie “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”. They welcomed a baby boy, Christopher Alexander Hope, in April.

Calling her son “miraculous,” the actress said, “I never thought that something so beautiful would happen for me.”