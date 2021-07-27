Click to share this via email

The “Big Little Lies” star wants the tabloids to get their act together.

On Monday, Zoë Kravitz called out two publications for their headlines about her street style in paparazzi photos of her walking in New York.

“Zoë Kravitz Goes Braless While Meeting Up with Friend for Lunch,” reads one of the headlines the actress shared in her Instagram Story post.

Zoë Kravitz – Photo: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Calling out the two outlets, she wrote, “Time to evolve… How is this headline ok?”

