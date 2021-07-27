Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The jam-packed new trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” has just dropped.

The resurrected Ecto-1 can be seen speeding down the road in the newly released clip, with Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd being among those fighting the ghosts this time around.

RELATED: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Teaser: Paul Rudd Is Bombarded With Mini Marshmallow Men

He came out here for a reason. Watch the new trailer for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife, exclusively in movie theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/MGwhEbyqAW — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) July 27, 2021

Classic characters played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis, who sadly passed away in 2014, also make an appearance.

Murray, Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, Rick Moranis, and Ramis starred in the beloved 1984 flick, as well as the “Ghostbusters II” sequel in 1989.

RELATED: Bill Murray Says He Was Tricked Into Joining ‘Ghostbusters II’

The teaser also sees Rudd’s character Mr. Grooberson come face-to-face with a gang of tiny marshmallow men, running wild in the store.

The upcoming movie was originally set for release in July 2020 but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

It will now be released November 11.