An odd couple is at odds with nature in A24’s new trailer for Valdimar Jóhannsson’s “Lamb”.

Following the release of the studio’s critically acclaimed “Pig” starring Nicolas Cage, A24 (“First Cow”) welcomes another member to the farmhouse with the eerie new “Lamb” trailer.

Noomi Rapace stars as one half of a couple raising a lamb-human hybrid child. Set in Iceland, the movie touches on themes of motherhood, fertility, and why you don’t mess with nature — especially not sheep or goats.

“Lamb”premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and will have a limited theatre release starting Oct. 8.