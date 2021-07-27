LeVar Burton just had his big moment upstaged.

The “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” star took his spot behind the podium as this week’s guest host of “Jeopardy!” on Monday, but it was one of the contestants who got the most attention.

Patrick Pearce broke a record by achieving the lowest score in “Jeopardy!” history, with a total of -$7,400, beating the previous low of -$6,800 set by Stephanie Hull in 2015.

The episode’s winner Matt Amodio brought his four-day streak up to an impressive $122,400.

On Twitter, viewers were amazed at Pearce’s incredibly low score, which even kept him out of the Final Jeopardy round.

Burton still got plenty of attention. Fans have been calling for him to become the new permanent “Jeopardy!” host, and his debut episode only bolstered their drive.

Even Ryan Reynolds and his Aviation Gin brand have thrown their support behind Burton.