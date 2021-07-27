Click to share this via email

LeVar Burton just had his big moment upstaged.

The “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” star took his spot behind the podium as this week’s guest host of “Jeopardy!” on Monday, but it was one of the contestants who got the most attention.

.@levarburton is excited to start the week as our next guest host! pic.twitter.com/sUSfZCApF2 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 26, 2021

Patrick Pearce broke a record by achieving the lowest score in “Jeopardy!” history, with a total of -$7,400, beating the previous low of -$6,800 set by Stephanie Hull in 2015.

The episode’s winner Matt Amodio brought his four-day streak up to an impressive $122,400.

On Twitter, viewers were amazed at Pearce’s incredibly low score, which even kept him out of the Final Jeopardy round.

here's my interview with the previous recordholder, who is just the greatest. JEOPARDY REDEMPTION TOURNAMENT NOW! https://t.co/icmYQ993z4 — Dan Kois (@dankois) July 27, 2021

Lowest Jeopardy score ever should be his new Bumble bio. — Michael Sheehan (@BiggusDingus) July 27, 2021

According to my Jeopardy-obsessed son, the dude who finished in the negative set a record for the lowest score in the modern era. — Noel Murray (@NoelMu) July 27, 2021

Wait, hold up. Did I (and probably a whole lotta other folks) just tune in for the first time in a LONG time to watch the lowest recorded score in #Jeopardy history? If so, now I feel even worse for him😬 — DOUG (@ickybooley) July 26, 2021

Burton still got plenty of attention. Fans have been calling for him to become the new permanent “Jeopardy!” host, and his debut episode only bolstered their drive.

I will now watch Jeopardy again bc Levar Burton needs to be permanent host. Period https://t.co/2S2LoSvNVU — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) July 25, 2021

Even Ryan Reynolds and his Aviation Gin brand have thrown their support behind Burton.