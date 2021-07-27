Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, offered to be an adviser on “The Crown”.

Ferguson, 61, is among the legions of fans of Netflix’s series about the royals. In a new interview, Fergie revealed that she wrote to the show’s executive producer Andy Harries and offered an insider’s perspective but was turned down.

“I said to him, ‘Why can’t I help my character?’” told Town & Country magazine before complaining about her lack of screen time. “Hello? Where is Fergie?”

Ferguson was complimentary, however, of how her wedding was recreated on the show, saying it was “filmed beautifully.”

Season 5 of “The Crown” will cover the 1990s, during which time Ferguson split from Andrew amid a foot-fetish sex scandal and had a falling out with Princess Diana.

“I think you probably are the woman in the world who has had more bad front pages than any other,” Ferguson’s lawyer recently told her, Fergie shared.

“I took it as a huge compliment… I’m really proud that I’m still here,” Ferguson said. “The truth is, I am 61 years old and I am free of the self-sabotaging Sarah.”