It doesn’t look like Paris Hilton is going to be a mom just yet.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Hilton is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum but the former “Simple Life” star is denying the rumour.

“It’s not true,” she told Ben Widdicombe, editor-in-chief of Avenue magazine.

On set with Nicky Hilton right now for an @AVENUEinsider shoot. Her reaction to the @PageSix Paris Hilton baby scoop? “It’s not true” pic.twitter.com/xvpdBTLM7b — Ben Widdicombe (@BenWiddicombe) July 27, 2021

Hilton later set the record straight on her iHeartRadio show “This is Paris”, confirming that she is not pregnant, and that she plans to wait until after her wedding in 2022. She added that if she has a baby girl, she’d like to name her London, while she didn’t reveal the boy’s she’s name picked out, she would name him after another city or country as well.

She added, “the only thing in the oven at the moment is my Sliving Lasagna!” referencing the meal featured in her YouTube show “Cooking with Paris”.

While the rumours were false, Hilton spoke in January on the “Trend Reporter” podcast about undergoing IVF treatments in order to get pregnant.

“He’s just my dream guy. … [Carter is] 100 per cent [the one],” she said at the time. “We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that.”

Hilton and Reum got engaged in February after dating for a year.

“I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner,” Hilton told Vogue when the news was announced. “Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!”