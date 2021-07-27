Britney Spears’ mom Lynne is speaking out amid the singer’s ongoing conservatorship battle.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Lynne said she supported Britney’s request to withdraw Jamie as conservator, insisting she would testify if called as a witness.

Lynne shared, “I became involved in this conservatorship during what I will term a ‘time of crisis’ that began at the end of 2018 and continued into 2019,” insisting she got involved because she didn’t think the conservatorship was in her daughter’s best interests.

Lynne claimed her ex-husband and Britney’s father Jamie had “absolute control” over their daughter’s money and health-care decisions due to the conservatorship.

Since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008, Britney’s mom said the singer’s feelings toward her father have “dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred” because of his “complete control” over her.

Lynne wrote in the docs about “his mistrust of her, his coercion of her, his ‘bartering’ with her over what she can and cannot do for whatever reward or punishment he is willing to mete out, his constant threats, and his decision-making over all aspects of her life.”

Lynne said of the alleged breaking point, “Of the actions that solidified the failure of my daughter’s and Mr. Spears’ relationship, the physical altercation between Mr. Spears and [Britney’s] minor children, my grandchildren, was perhaps the most appalling and inexcusable, and understandably destroyed whatever was left of a relationship between them,” seemingly referencing an incident in September 2019.

Britney’s ex-husband and father to her kids Kevin Federline reportedly accused Jamie of abusing their then-13-year-old son Sean.

A source told E! News at the time that there was a physical altercation at Jamie’s house but he didn’t face criminal charges. Kevin did obtain a restraining order, though.

In the July 26 court filing, Lynne said Jamie “exercised absolutely microscopic control” over Britney, allegedly relying on members of her staff to “inform” him and “report back to him each and every detail of every action that takes place.”

“Such scrutiny is exhausting and terrifying, like living in custody,” Lynne wrote. She also said she was concerned about her daughter’s medical care.

She explained how Jamie had allegedly hired a “sports enhancement doctor,” whom she called a psychiatrist, that prescribed the star medication that she didn’t want to take.

Lynne called the whole thing “inappropriate.”

“I witnessed my daughter be compelled by that doctor, with the knowledge and encouragement of Mr. Spears, to enter a health facility that she did not want to enter, where she was threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment that she did not want to endure,” Lynne continued.

She accused Jamie of being “incapable of putting my daughter’s interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level.”

Jamie and Lynne got divorced in 2002 after 27 years of marriage.

The latest Britney update comes after her lawyers requested that Jamie be removed as conservator, and that Jason Rubin, a CPA, fill the role.