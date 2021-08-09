With the premiere of “Fantasy Island” right around the corner, Global is celebrating with the ultimate vacation contest.

Starting Aug. 10, you can enter for the chance to win the ultimate dream vacation to Río Grande, Puerto Rico, where the series is filmed, and live out all your fantasies on the crisp white sands of a lavish five-star beach resort.

Not only will the winner get to relax poolside or beachside, but they also get the choice of activity on the island. Winners have the choice of racing through the jungle on an ATV tour, soaring on an adrenaline-fuelled zipline adventure, horseback riding across the golden beaches, taking in the sunset on a boat cruise or tasting all the local delicacies on a food tour.

Winners will also be treated to a dinner of their dreams overlooking the ocean at a top beachside restaurant.

The prize includes a four-night stay at the luxury hotel for the winner and their guest, as well as roundtrip airfare from their closest major airport.

Photo: Miller Mobley/FOX/Sony Pictures Television

The upcoming series, “Fantasy Island”, “takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires, and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.”

Roselyn Sanchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez co-star in the rebooted series, which originally aired in 1977 and was later rebooted in 1998.

Photo: Miller Mobley/FOX/Sony Pictures Television

Photo: Miller Mobley/FOX/Sony Pictures Television

Watch the new series “Fantasy Island” Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/10 p.m. MT on Global. Also available on StackTV and the Global TV App.

No purchase necessary. Limit one (1) entry per person per contest period. One (1) Grand Prize available to be won. Approximate retail value of Grand Prize CDN $7,335.00. Must be Canadian resident who is age of majority or older at time of entry. Excludes Quebec residents. Contest runs from August 10 2021 to August 31 2021. Entries must be received by 11:59PM ET on August 31 2021. Skill testing question must be correctly answered to claim Prize. Odds of being selected depend on number of eligible entries received. For full set of rules visit GlobalTV.com.