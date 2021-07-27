The list of suspects is big, and so are the laughs.

On Tuesday, the first trailer dropped for the new Star Original mystery-comedy series “Only Murders in the Building”, co-starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

The series follows three strangers “who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.”

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in “Only Murders in the Building” – Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

“When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspect murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth,” the official description reads. “As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio come to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

Martin co-created the series alongside “Grace & Frankie” writer John Hoffman. The series also stars Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, Sting, and more.

“Only Murders in the Building” premieres its first three episodes August 31 on Disney+.