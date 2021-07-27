Wentworth Miller is opening up about his Autism diagnosis.

In an emotional Instagram post, the “Prison Break” actor, 49, revealed he was diagnosed with autism as an adult last year, “This isn’t something I’d change… immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything I’ve achieved/articulated.”

“This fall marks 1 year since I received my informal autism diagnosis. Preceded by a self-diagnosis. Followed by a formal diagnosis. It was a long, flawed process in need of updating. IMO. I’m a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old,” he said, adding that “access to a diagnosis is a privilege many do not enjoy,” admitting that his diagnosis was “a shock,” but “not a surprise.”

Miller later explained his reasons for sharing his story, revealing he hopes to help end the stigma.

“Meanwhile, I don’t want to run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room. The #autistic community (this I do know) has historically been talked over. Spoken for. I don’t wish to do additional harm. Only to raise my hand, say, ‘I am here. Have been (w/o realizing it),” he wrote while also shouting out the “numerous individuals sharing thoughtful and inspiring content on Instagram [and] TikTok” who help with “unpacking terminology,” “adding nuance,” and “fighting stigma.”

“These creators (some quite young) speak to the relevant issues more knowledgeably/fluently than I can,” Miller said. “(They’ve been schooling me as well.)”

The actor also updated his bio to read “autistic/neurodivergent.”