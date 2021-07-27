Netflix just dropped the brand new trailer for “Cooking With Paris”.

Paris Hilton is set to show off her culinary skills in her latest project, despite not knowing how to zest a lemon or what “tongs” are in the recently-released trailer.

The star will be joined by a whole host of celebrities as she attempts to show them how to create certain dishes.

“Cooking With Paris”. Credit: Kit Karzen/Netflix

A synopsis for the show, which was inspired by her viral lasagne video from last year, reads, “She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be.

“Join Paris Hilton along with her celebrity friends (and sous-chefs) Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton as she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances.

“Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread – and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.”

“Cooking With Paris” launches on Netflix Aug. 4.