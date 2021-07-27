Click to share this via email

“Poker is all about waiting.”

On Tuesday, the first trailer dropped for director Paul Schrader’s highly anticipated revenge thriller “The Card Counter”, starring Oscar Isaac.

In the film, Issac plays an ex-military interrogator turned gambler, haunted by his past and on a dark road to redemption.

Tiffany Haddish co-stars in the film, alongside Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe.

“The Card Counter”, which also features Schrader’s “Taxi Driver” collaborator Martin Scorsese as executive producer, will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

The film hits theatres Sept. 10.