Matt Damon spoke about a possible “Ocean’s 14” on Monday’s “Good Morning America”.

It was mentioned that it’s been almost 20 years since “Ocean’s 11”, and Damon said another movie would be totally up to director Steven Soderbergh.

Damon, who has been busy promoting his new flick “Stillwater”, also said the cast is now a “depleted gang” after losing Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner.

The star shared, “It would always be up to Steven Soderbergh if there was a story.

“We have lost a couple of our members, so we would have to figure it out, we are a depleted gang now.”

The last film in the franchise, “Ocean’s 13”, hit theatres back in 2007. There was also a 2018 spin-off, starring actresses including Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett.

Damon’s comments come after Don Cheadle said talks of a fourth movie had started before Mac’s tragic death in 2008.

“We were talking about it, and then Bernie passed, and very quickly we were like, ‘No, we don’t want to do it,'” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“But I just did a movie with Steven and he said, ‘I think there may be a way to do it again. I’m thinking about it.’

“And it didn’t go much further than that. But I don’t know; I don’t know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see.”