Pete Davidson at the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival

Pete Davidson cannot believe he is portraying Joey Ramone in a biopic.

Davidson, 27, will portray the punk godfather in an upcoming movie. Global’s “Saturday Night Live” star has a loveable penchant for breaking character on the sketch comedy series, and explained how seriously he is taking the opportunity to lose himself in Ramone’s aura.

RELATED: Kid Cudi Is Unfazed By Backlash To Him Wearing A Dress On ‘SNL’

“I’m still in shock that they’re letting me do this,” Davidson told Billboard. “I’m not like Kate [McKinnon] or Keenan [Thompson] or Chris [Redd] who can do characters and they can disappear into s**t… Unfortunately for me when I’m out there it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s Pete.'”

“I’m about to start music lessons and voice lessons and all this other s**t and it’s honestly a dream come true that they’re giving Pete a shot,” he says, referring to himself in the third person. “Hopefully I do it justice and I hope I don’t let anybody down.”

RELATED: ‘SNL’ Cast Look Back On A Very Difficult Season

Davidson recently starred in the semi-autobiographical movie “The King of Staten Island” and will next star in J.J. Abrams’ “The Suicide Squad” and thriller movie “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies”.

“Saturday Night Live” airs 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.