Vanessa Williams is enjoying the beach this summer.

The actress, 58, took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a stunning bikini shot from her day of fun in the sun and sand.

Posing at sunset, Williams rocks a white bikini by Vix swimwear showing off her killer abs.

She captioned the shot, “Are we doing bikini shots in our early 50s? Ok 🌊”

The comments section of Williams’ post was flooded, including feedback from some of her famous friends.

Jay Manuel wrote, “🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 YAAAAASSSSSSS!! 🔥🔥🔥”

While past “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bianca Del Rio added, “YESSSSSSSSSS🔥🔥🔥”

Williams’ Instagram has been full of fun travel shots this summer, including a hint of where she’s travelling to next, “Where to next? More 🌊 please #Bahamas #Michigan #Montauk.”

In another post, she and a few friends posed for a photo in the Hamptons, “Montauk memories this week 🌊.”