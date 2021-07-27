Vanessa Williams is enjoying the beach this summer.
The actress, 58, took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a stunning bikini shot from her day of fun in the sun and sand.
Posing at sunset, Williams rocks a white bikini by Vix swimwear showing off her killer abs.
She captioned the shot, “Are we doing bikini shots in our early 50s? Ok 🌊”
RELATED: Vanessa Williams To Honour Juneteenth At July 4 Festivities
The comments section of Williams’ post was flooded, including feedback from some of her famous friends.
Jay Manuel wrote, “🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 YAAAAASSSSSSS!! 🔥🔥🔥”
While past “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bianca Del Rio added, “YESSSSSSSSSS🔥🔥🔥”
RELATED: Vanessa Williams Details Her Experience With COVID-19: ‘I Distanced Myself From Everybody’
Williams’ Instagram has been full of fun travel shots this summer, including a hint of where she’s travelling to next, “Where to next? More 🌊 please #Bahamas #Michigan #Montauk.”
In another post, she and a few friends posed for a photo in the Hamptons, “Montauk memories this week 🌊.”