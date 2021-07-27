Dua Lipa is calling out the homophobic rant unleashed by DaBaby during his appearance at the recent Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

The two recently collaborated on the single “Levitating”, and she admitted she was “surprised and horrified” by what the rapper told the crowd.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air,” he said.

“Ladies, if your p–y smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t suck a n–’s d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights in the air. Keep it f-king real,” he added.

After those remarks sparked backlash, Dua Lipa responded in a message she shared on Instagram Story.

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby‘s comments, she wrote. “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

DaBaby’s homophobic comments weren’t the only controversy from his Rolling Loud set. He was also hit with backlash when he brought rapper Tory Lanez onstage immediately after Megan Thee Stallion finished her performance; Lanez entered a plea of not guilty after being charged with two felony counts over allegedly shooting Megan in the foot.