Tyler Cameron has become one of the biggest fan favourites to ever emerge from the “Bachelor” franchise, but he once felt he’d blown his audition for the show after accidentally taking way too many marijuana edibles.

In an interview with Insider, he shared the anecdote, which he writes about in his new book You Deserve Better.

“I remember just being so paranoid and freaking out,” he said. “I was like, ‘Man, they for sure saw me like that and there’s no way they’re getting me on the show.”

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Admits He Was ‘A Little Shocked’ By Bachelor Matt James’ Readiness To Propose

As Cameron recalled, following a grueling day of interviews with numerous producers after he was flown to Los Angeles, he was given some cash to have dinner and told to “go have fun in L.A.”

Tyler and never before been to California, which had recently legalized marijuana for recreational use. Curious, he wound up visiting a dispensary.

“I didn’t even know how to smoke a joint or anything like that,” he admitted. “So I wasn’t going to start there, I was going to start with the edibles — which is probably the worst thing to start with.”

Cameron also made the rookie mistake of asking one of the dispensary’s “budtenders” how many milligrams she usually ingested at one time.

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Has No Relationship Plans: ‘Right Now I Need To Make Myself Happy’

“The lady, she was little, she was like half my size,” Cameron said. “And she was like, ‘Well, I eat 20 milligrams,’ and I was like, ‘If you can do 20, I can do 40.’ So I immediately took 30 milligrams.”

It wasn’t until after he’d met a friend for dinner that his edible began kicking in. “I was like, ‘Holy smokes, I am so, so, so high,'” he recalled. “She was trying to talk to me and have conversation and all I could do was laugh and eat my food.”

That was when all the accumulated anxiety from his interviews sent him into deep paranoia, suddenly believing that he had somehow botched things.

“The whole flight home, I thought to myself, I am going to get cut,” he admitted. “At that point, I figured the producers knew I had been high and that I’d broken curfew. There was no way I was going to get on this show after my behaviour. I couldn’t believe I had blown it.”