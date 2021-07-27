A YouTuber who’s gone viral for his incredibly realistic “Star Wars” deepfakes is taking his expertise from the internet into the actual “Star Wars” universe now that his online handiwork has landed him a job with Lucasfilm.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the YouTuber known as Shamook recently returned to YouTube after a protracted absence, and explained why.

“As some of you may already know, I joined ILM/Lucasfilms a few months ago and haven’t had the time to work on any new YouTube content. Now I’ve settled into my job, uploads should start increasing again. They’ll still be slow, but hopefully not months apart. Enjoy!” he wrote.

Shamook went viral last year when he posted a side-by-side comparison of the final scene from the second season of “The Mandalorian”, which introduces a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

While the de-aging effect has been criticized for resembling video game graphics, Shamook managed to upgrade the deepfake substantially, apparently garnering the attention of Lucasfilm, which offered him a job.