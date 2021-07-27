Lizzo is setting the record straight, and she’s doing it hilariously.

In a video the “Good as Hell” singer addresses a rumour that’s been floating around the internet that she once performed a stage dive and wound up killing someone.

“So I see a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage dived at a concert and killed somebody,” she says in a video she posted on TikTok.

“That rumour, it’s a lie, first of all, I’ve never stage dived in my life,” she continues.

“And b***h, kill somebody?! You all really gonna put that on my motherf***ing name?” she adds. “Like, I know I’m big, but b***h, I’m not that f***ing big.”

To drive home her point that being landed on by Lizzo wouldn’t be lethal, she performs a faux stage dive onto her bed.

“B***h!” she exclaims after making a perfect landing.