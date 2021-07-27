Click to share this via email

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are taking their rekindled love story on the road.

The reunited couple, who famously dated back in the early 2000s, have been spotted doing some sightseeing on the Italian island of Capri.

In the pics, the “Justice League” star is looking exceptionally fit in a tight-fitting blue t-shirt while accompanying JLo, wearing casual white shorts, matching top and a floppy straw hat.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

It appears as if the couple is enjoying a romantic European getaway.

On Sunday, photos surfaced of the two celebrating Lopez’s birthday in St. Tropez, in the south of France.