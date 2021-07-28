Click to share this via email

A new Burberry commercial featuring Adam Driver has dropped on social media, sending Twitter into a frenzy.

The ad spot for Burberry Hero, a new men’s fragrance, begins with Driver running on a beach and then diving into the ocean, set to “Two Weeks” by FKA Twigs.

After a few moments of swimming, Driver encounters what he was running to: a brown horse, swimming in the waves.

This is followed by various slow-motion underwater shots of Driver and the horse cavorting together in the water.

Directed by Jonathan Glazer (“Under The Skin”), the spot ends with a silhouette of Driver exiting the water, no longer as a human but as a centaur.

One Twitter user best summed up the overall reaction when he wrote, “crying at this new men’s fragrance commercial from Burberry where Adam Driver appears to go into the ocean, f**k a horse, and become a centaur?”

Check out more Twitter responses below.

Just when you think there are no new sentences you turn to your wife and say “Adam Driver did an ad for Burberry where he runs on a beach and turns into a centaur.” — Evil-Jenevieve Frank (@EmpressOfRobots) July 28, 2021

you guys made adam driver become a centaur. this is YOUR fault. — Lauren Flans (@LaurenFlans) July 28, 2021

Centaur Adam Driver kicks the wall and gets stuck… again. https://t.co/WoAaGF98Ai pic.twitter.com/Ab0LvgBiyh — Casey (@iamcaseyjean) July 28, 2021

Then again, perhaps it is implied that he is the father of this sea-centaur creature? Did he and that horse mate? Is this a Loki reference? UNCLEAR. Unclear as the shot of our alleged Adam Driver Centaur. — cdrLogic (@cdrLogic) July 28, 2021

I mean, Adam Driver being a centaur just kind of makes sense. — Georgy Cohen (@radiofreegeorgy) July 28, 2021

Adam driver has graduated from weird photoshoots to weird cologne ads — SHINee maknae MINHO | CONFRONT YOUR ANTIBLACKNESS (@epousteflante) July 28, 2021

all of adam driver’s future film appearances need to be in this form pic.twitter.com/DM75SQri0o — megan 🌊 (@bloodsimpIe) July 28, 2021

hands up if you’re afraid to fall asleep in case Centaur Adam Driver gets you pic.twitter.com/wzsgqB6xWa — Hazel Hayes (@TheHazelHayes) July 28, 2021

Naturally, Adam Driver super fan/obsessed stalker John Oliver had something to say about the ad: