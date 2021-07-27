Mandy Moore is opening up about her experience as a new mom, and admits that she’s been struggling.

The “This Is Us” star got candid about her experience in a conversation with Dr. Ashurina Ream, a licensed clinical psychologist and perinatal mental health specialist, for Lansinoh.

During the conversation, Moore admitted she’s found the experience to be “strangely isolating,” and not at all what she’d imagined.

“I had these preconceived notions of myself going into motherhood. Obviously I knew it was going to be challenging, but I thought, ‘Oh, I maybe have this sort of naturally maternal side,’ whatever the heck that means. But I guess I just didn’t really recognize the worries, the fears, the sense of responsibility that is so ever-present moving forward once you become a mom,” Moore told Ream.

“I guess when I imagined motherhood, I sort of imagined like, oh, you find community… and you go to Mommy-and-Me classes and baby classes,” she continued. “And I’m sure that’s a reality for some people in different parts of the country, but I don’t know if it’s something that I would feel necessarily the most comfortable with at this point in time, just considering what we’re kind of living through. And so it’s having to reframe these expectations that you’ve had about what it’s like to be a mom and what it’s like to connect with people. The isolation is something that’s really hit me that I wasn’t necessarily expecting.”

When her son, Gus, was about three months old, Moore said she “was hit with this wave of just not feeling good enough. I think it coincided with the chaos and the energy of those early months and weeks starting to wane; our time with sort of extra support was coming to an end… It was really scary and it makes me emotional to think about now. I still feel like I’m in it, but I’m finding my footing.”

She added, “I think as his needs really started to continue to change… I just felt this rush of like, ‘I’m not good enough for him. I don’t know how to be his mom. I know how to feed him, but beyond that, am I suited for this?’ I just felt so ineffective, and I would look at my husband who just seemed to have a supernatural ability to take care of Gus. Like, he could make him smile. He could make him laugh. He would get on the floor and roll around with him. And I just felt like whatever I did it just wasn’t right, and I couldn’t get him to sleep and it made me feel horrible.”

Looking online did nothing to quell her feelings of inadequacy.

“I’d look at other mom friends of mine online living this like seemingly picture-perfect existence of what I imagined it was supposed to be,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘what am I missing here?'”

However, Moore says she’s trying to be easier on herself.

“I’m still learning. I know nothing, but I’m still here putting myself through the paces of just stopping and breathing through it,” she said. “Recognizing that I’m best when I trust my own instincts, remembering that everything is a phase.”