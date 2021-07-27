Emma Roberts has a sense of humour about unintentionally going viral. The 30-year-old actress responded to becoming a meme, thanks to a video she posted on her Instagram.

Over the weekend, Roberts shared a video of herself on the beach posing in front of the camera set to “Happiness Is a Butterfly” by Lana Del Rey. The “Scream Queens” star looks glamourous as ever while smiling and giving her best looks to the cameras, at one point, sticking out her tongue. The video has over a million and a half likes.

The video quickly went viral as people created their own memes with the video, like one Twitter user who wrote, “Me trying to get the barista at Pret to give me my coffee for free.” Roberts showed she was aware of the memes by responding on Tuesday. She shared a snippet of her now-famous video on Instagram Stories, writing, “Me going viral after 30. Thank you gays and whoever else.”