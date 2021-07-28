Bob Odenkirk is recovering in hospital after a close call.

His son Nate tweeted an update on his father’s condition on Wednesday, saying, “He’s going to be okay.”

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

ET has learned that the 58-year-old actor collapsed on the set of “Better Call Saul” and was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday. Odenkirk currently remains under medical care.

Odenkirk’s reps released the following statement: “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

TMZ reports that he was unconscious when he was taken to hospital.

Odenkirk was filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when he fell and crew members called the ambulance, per TMZ, which was first to report the news. The outlet reports that law enforcement received a call to the lot at 11:34 a.m. PT. It is unclear if Odenkirk was conscious when he was transported to the hospital, per the outlet.

Odenkirk is currently shooting the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul”. The spin-off debuted in 2015, two years after the series finale of “Breaking Bad”. It follows con man turned small-time lawyer Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk), starting six years before the events of “Breaking Bad”, showing his transformation into the persona of criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman.

Amber Tamblyn, who starred opposite Odenkirk in “Girlfriend’s Day”, gave a sigh of relief.

Bob is in stable condition and everyone— literally everyone— can breathe now. We haven’t slept since we heard the news. I am sending a mountain of love to my extended family: Naomi, Erin and Nate Odenkirk. WE LOVE YOU SOMETHING FIERCE. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) July 28, 2021

His former “Mr Show” co-star David Cross tweeted:

I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this. — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) July 28, 2021

“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston also weighed in, sharing his thoughts on Instagram and asking fans to “send positive thoughts and prayers his way.”

Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 28, 2021

He has the kind of strength that doesn’t make other people feel small. I’ve never gotten any Hollywood bullshit from Bob. Thinking of you David and hoping for the best. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) July 28, 2021

