Ruby Rose revealed it took her hours to find a hospital that would take her after suffering “a few complications” following a recent surgical procedure.

The actress explained how she’d been taking a bit of a break from social media, telling fans on her Instagram Story: “I just wanted to sort out some life stuff and some health stuff and some house stuff and all the good things.”

She continued, “I did have a procedure and I had to have surgery, but it was fine and the surgery went well. But then I had a few complications and I had to go to the emergency room to go to the hospital.”

RELATED: Ruby Rose Reveals She Was Allergic To Her ‘Batwoman’ Costume: ‘My Whole Face Was Hives’

Rose tearfully shared how once she realized her symptoms were serious she “called an ambulance and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me or anyone,” saying how hospitals were rejecting people.

The “John Wick” star went on: “We stuck it out for a little bit longer and we were lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a standoff.”

“Everyone was amazing, all the front-liners are amazing,” she said.

RELATED: Ruby Rose Comments On Wallis Day Becoming Her ‘Batwoman’ Replacement

Rose suggested it took so long to get a room due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, urging fans: “Please stay safe, try to keep everyone safe. Get vaccinated if you can, please.”

“It’s just… it doesn’t need to be this hard for everyone and I just can’t imagine all the other people that are having way more, way, way more serious situations happening right now.

“I’m just sending everyone love,” Rose said, admitting she was logging off again.

She ended the clip by saying: “I love you all and take care of yourselves.”